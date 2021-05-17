Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on May 31st

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.