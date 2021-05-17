Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,018 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,881,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 46.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

