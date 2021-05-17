Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

