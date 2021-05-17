Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $710.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $485.01 and a fifty-two week high of $712.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $636.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.