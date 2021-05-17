Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $467.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.51 and a 200 day moving average of $399.74. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.44 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.48%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

