Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $181.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.67. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

