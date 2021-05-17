Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upped their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $460.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.07 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

