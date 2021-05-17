Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 249,750 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249,750 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,290,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $127,420.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,502 shares of company stock worth $14,257,725. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $78.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,950.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

