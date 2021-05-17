Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) PT Raised to GBX 180

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Griffin Mining stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Thursday. Griffin Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 140.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 117. The stock has a market cap of £251.81 million and a PE ratio of 41.43.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.