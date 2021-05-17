Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,992 shares of company stock worth $12,217,262. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $34.75 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

