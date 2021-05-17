Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI opened at $167.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.