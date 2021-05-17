GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.