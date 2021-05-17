GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

