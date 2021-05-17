Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 90 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,165,000. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.0% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 4,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 196,880 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,328,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 79,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 792,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $146,249,000 after purchasing an additional 72,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $104.27 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.66.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

