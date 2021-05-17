Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes $38,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

MSTR stock opened at $521.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4,344.25 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $110.24 and a 1 year high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.