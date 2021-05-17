GSB Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.33 Million in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

TAN stock opened at $72.26 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.49.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

