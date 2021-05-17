GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 273,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,327,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.