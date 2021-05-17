GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $92.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

