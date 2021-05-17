GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,603,010 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,450,000. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 2.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HDFC Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,781,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after acquiring an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,245 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

