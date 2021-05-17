GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 537,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,717,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of National Grid as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG opened at $65.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.