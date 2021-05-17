Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for about 1.3% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,572 shares of company stock worth $95,775,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.07. 30,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,723. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

