Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Purchases 11,868 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 69.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Lemonade makes up about 0.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,349. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.83. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other Lemonade news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.