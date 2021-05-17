Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Sells 3,461 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ traded down $6.13 on Monday, hitting $201.72. The company had a trading volume of 165,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.30. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.