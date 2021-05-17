Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes $3.65 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. Spotify Technology accounts for about 1.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,899,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

NYSE SPOT traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.65. 9,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,619. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $158.72 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

