Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 481,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Insiders have sold 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last ninety days.

SUMO stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.07. 2,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,726. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

SUMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

