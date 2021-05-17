Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 144,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,475,000. Unity Software accounts for approximately 4.5% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,411,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 817.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 134,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.34. 36,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $3,366,299.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,944,001.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

