HARD Protocol (HARD) Achieves Market Cap of $76.30 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $76.30 million and $25.95 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00088551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.31 or 0.00463790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00227691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.08 or 0.01307922 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00042734 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

