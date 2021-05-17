Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647,831 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 4.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 7.16% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $136,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

RODM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.05. 8,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,836. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

