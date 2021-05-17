Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Haverty Furniture Companies has raised its dividend by 42.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,194. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $48.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $847.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $762,090.00. Also, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,952 shares of company stock worth $2,102,450. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

