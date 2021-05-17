HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Buys 3,068 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $50.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

