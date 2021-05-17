HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 6.7% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,750.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

