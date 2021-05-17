HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after buying an additional 176,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $14,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock valued at $331,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

LYB stock opened at $114.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.