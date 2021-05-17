HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 13,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 331,577 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 57,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $22,786,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $96.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.