HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC Sells 5,348 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up about 1.5% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $105.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total transaction of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,452.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Insiders have sold 746,227 shares of company stock worth $72,947,642 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

