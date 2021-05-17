HC Wainwright Lowers Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $23.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMVT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Immunovant stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.02.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,626 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,692,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

