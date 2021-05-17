Head-To-Head Review: Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bancorp 34 and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Magyar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.94 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 2.71 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.92% 0.31%

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Magyar Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans. In addition, it provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey; and a loan product office located in Keyport, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

