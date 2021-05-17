Head-To-Head Survey: Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) vs. Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and Diginex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Diginex N/A N/A -$840,000.00 ($0.11) -52.45

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Baltic International USA and Diginex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diginex has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.97%. Given Diginex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diginex is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -849.48% Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 41.27, suggesting that its stock price is 4,027% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

