Head-To-Head Survey: Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) vs. SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SecureWorks and Slack Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 3 2 0 0 1.40 Slack Technologies 1 16 3 0 2.10

SecureWorks currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Slack Technologies has a consensus target price of $40.78, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Given SecureWorks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SecureWorks is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -3.12% 0.43% 0.27% Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SecureWorks and Slack Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $552.77 million 2.02 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -70.89 Slack Technologies $630.42 million 37.76 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.09

SecureWorks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack Technologies. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Slack Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SecureWorks beats Slack Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing. The company was founded in March and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.