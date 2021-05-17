Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

