Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells $41,000.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,327,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,664,126. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -164.60, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

