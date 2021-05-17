Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.19 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $16.19 million and approximately $611,007.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00021155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00085052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $583.95 or 0.01336542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00065319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00115788 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

