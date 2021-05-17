HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.36 ($91.01).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.96 ($88.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €40.07 ($47.14) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €66.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

