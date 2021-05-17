HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $8.60

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $8.92. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 8 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $493,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

