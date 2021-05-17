Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.14.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of C$16.14 and a 52 week high of C$36.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$133.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.