HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $881,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Insiders have sold 92,664 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

