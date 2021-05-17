Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $54.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.80 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $221.03 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 54,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,095,047.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

