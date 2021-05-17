Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 95,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

