Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 101 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.13 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

