Horrell Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 4.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $553.33 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.07 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

