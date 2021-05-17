Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $1,085.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,144.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,145.01. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

